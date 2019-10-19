Weather poses threat for day five of the search for missing hunter

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – For the fifth day, Summit County Search and Rescue, along with other agencies and volunteers with the Garrett Bardsley Foundation, resumed their search Saturday for a hunter that disappeared Monday.

The search began at 9 a.m. and, according to the foundation, will continue until Saturday afternoon.

Plummeting temperature and more forecasted snow for the area pose a chief concern for search and rescue crews.

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez shared new photos as another round of searching commenced and thanked all those involved:

69-year-old Carl Crumrine has been missing since Monday while hunting with friends in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The rest of the group grew worried when Crumrine did not arrive at their designated meeting place.

