Weather pattern shift for work week–the heat is on!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Temperatures this weekend hovered above average with daytime highs making it to 98 degrees in Salt Lake City Sunday. Thunderstorms also blossomed both Saturday and Sunday thanks to monsoonal moisture. Salt Lake County dealt with a severe thunderstorm warning at around 10:45 pm. Winds were up to 60 miles per hour and packed a punch in places like South Jordan and Sandy.

Southern Utah also saw a few flash flood warnings Sunday afternoon and evening after stronger storms dropped abundant rain, lightning and gusty winds over the Escalante river. Flash flood potential drained toward Lake Powell and calmed down by midnight.

This flash flood warning focuses on the Escalante River & the flash flood waters will move toward Lake Powell through 10pm tonight. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/DhuHB8xFkD — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 5, 2019

Heading into our work week, a brief drying trend will take hold. The high pressure system over the Four Corners areas will shift and allow for a drier westerly flow. Temperatures will reach for the triple digits in both Southern and Northern Utah Monday and Tuesday, and then the monsoonal moisture will return for the middle of the week. It will start with cloud cover Tuesday morning, and storms for southern Utah Tuesday afternoon.

Bottom line? A few nocturnal thunderstorms in the early hours of Monday, temperatures will climb through Tuesday, then back off with storms coming back by the middle of the week.