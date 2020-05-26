Utah (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler. Butler was killed in Afghanistan in August of 2017. Butler was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan. in the same explosion, 11 members of his Green Beret Special Forces group were injured.
Butler was assigned to the Utah National Guard 19th Special Forces group.
Related: We Remember: Army Spc. Cody J. Towse
The explosion occurred just days before his 28th birthday. Butler was originally from Monticello but had just moved to Cedar Hills with his fiancé before his deployment to Afghanistan.
What others are clicking on:
- We Remember: Marine Lance Cpl. Nigel K. Olsen
- We Remember: Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler
- ‘What really matters’: Utahns commemorate Memorial Day with a ceremony in West Jordan
- Gubernatorial candidate Greg Hughes addresses his plan to move forward from the pandemic
- 3 hikers injured at Stewart Falls