Utah (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler. Butler was killed in Afghanistan in August of 2017. Butler was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan. in the same explosion, 11 members of his Green Beret Special Forces group were injured.

Butler was assigned to the Utah National Guard 19th Special Forces group.

The explosion occurred just days before his 28th birthday. Butler was originally from Monticello but had just moved to Cedar Hills with his fiancé before his deployment to Afghanistan.

