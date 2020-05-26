UTAH (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember North Ogden Mayor and Major in the Utah National Guard, Brent Taylor.
Taylor was killed in an insider attack in Afghanistan in late 2018. Taylor was on his fourth deployment when he was killed.
He has been honored and remembered as a man who was fully committed to his community and the country. People remember him as having a profound influence on the North Ogden community and say he had a great love and vision for his city.
Taylor left behind his wife and seven children.
Since Taylor’s death, students have been awarded scholarships in his name, blood drives have taken place in his honor and the North Ogden veteran center was renamed after him.
