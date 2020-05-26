Utah (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember Marine Lance Cpl. Nigel K. Olsen, 21, of Orem who passed away on March 4, 2010 in Helmand province, Afghanistan when he stepped on a hidden bomb.
Olsen graduated from Mountain View High School in 2007 and enlisted in the Marines a week later. Relatives stated that Olsen fulfilled his childhood dream of serving in the military.
Related: We Remember: Chief Warrant Officer Kirk Fuchigami
What others are clicking on:
- Celebrating Class of 2020: ‘We have all come together to become even stronger’
- Family mourns pedestrian killed Friday, one of 4 fatal auto-pedestrian deaths that day
- Murder of Tinder date sobering reminder of increasing intimate partner violence
- Family of woman killed on Tinder date says crime ‘as senseless as it was evil’
- We Remember: Marine Lance Cpl. Nigel K. Olsen