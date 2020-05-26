Utah (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember Marine Lance Cpl. Nigel K. Olsen, 21, of Orem who passed away on March 4, 2010 in Helmand province, Afghanistan when he stepped on a hidden bomb.

Olsen graduated from Mountain View High School in 2007 and enlisted in the Marines a week later. Relatives stated that Olsen fulfilled his childhood dream of serving in the military.

