Utah (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember Chief Warrant Officer Kirk Fuchigami. Fuchigami was a member of the U.S. Army and died while serving our country in Afghanistan last November.

Fuchigami was 25-years-old when his Apache helicopter crashed in Afghanistan, killing one other soldier. He left his wife, McKenzie, who he married just eight months before his death.

Fuchigami, originally from Hawaii, was laid to rest in his widow’s hometown of Brigham City in December of 2019.

