Utah (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember, Army Spc. Cody J. Towse, 21, of Elk Ridge passed away on May 14, 2013 in Sanjaray, Afghanistan after sustaining injuries from an explosion.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert praised Spc. Towse and his courageous efforts. Gov. Herbert says he was running into to treat an injured soldier when he was killed.

After his death he was promoted to private first class, to specialist and decorated with a Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, a combat medic’s badge, and a Medal of honor.

Towse was nicknamed “the candy doctor” due to his habit of handing out candy to children in Afghanistan. He was survived by parents and siblings.

What others are clicking on: