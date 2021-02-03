‘We need more rain’ | Farmers concerned about statewide drought

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Farmers are thankful for the rain that fell earlier today in Northern Utah but continue to deal with concerns due to the statewide drought.

“Our entire state has been drier this year, than we’ve been in many, many years; it’s heartbreaking to see,” says Ron Gibson.

Ron Gibson is a dairy farmer and the president of the Utah Farm Bureau. His biggest concern is how the drought will impact grazers.

“2020’s just been a tough year all the way around and our big concern is what is 2021 going to look like now, without getting enough water to get the crops to grow?” asks Gibson.

Farmers and ranchers need crops to feed their animals, and buying feed isn’t feasible.

“Many of our cattlemen in our state that feed their cattle on the public lands and stuff like that, there just hasn’t been enough water to get grass to grow,” says Gibson.

Gibson says all they can do is hope for more rain in the Spring.

“If our grazers, our cattlemen and our sheepmen, if they can’t get the water to keep their animals, then they have to sell their animals,” says Gibson.

Gibson says locals can help, by being cautious about how much water they are using.