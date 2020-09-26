‘We have a clear title to the property’: Fmr. Cedar Hills councilman speaks out after being arrested for illegally occupying a home

CEDAR HILLS (ABC4 News) – Former Cedar Hills Councilman, Ken Cromar is speaking out after being arrested Thursday evening for illegally occupying a home authorities say he previously owned.

“We have a clear title to the property,” said Cromar. “They can’t touch it, but yet they do these things and they do them under the color of the law.”

Late Friday afternoon, Cromar returned to the home authorities say was seized, foreclosed on last year, and later sold to another buyer due to the couple’s failure to pay federal income taxes.

The 61-year-old and his 57-year-old wife Barbara were both arrested. Tyson Holyoak was also arrested in connection. All are now out of jail.

The Cromars are charged with burglary of a dwelling, which is a second-degree felony as well as unlawful appropriation, which is a third-degree felony.

Mugshots of Ken & Barbie Cromar & Tyson Holyoak from last night’s incident in Cedar Hills. The Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office says they were illegally occupying a home the Cromar’s previously owned. It was taken by the government for failure to pay more than a million in taxes. pic.twitter.com/p3Ux6jbXvB — Nicole Neuman (@NicoleNeumanTV) September 25, 2020

According to a release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, “The eviction, in this case, came as the result of a complaint filed by the United States of America in November 2017, alleging the Cromar’s had not filed their federal income taxes from 1999 through 2005.”

“He had a debt in taxes of over a million dollars,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “When the federal government took action, foreclosed on, and seized his home for those taxes.”

“This has gone on since January of 2018 when The United States vs. Cromar in an IRS thing saying you owe $1,053,000,” said Cromar.

Showing ABC4 a sign for a land patent for the property, Cromar says he wants his day in court.

“The circuit court on our appeal said if it goes to a private sale it has to go to a hearing, and it has to go to a public notice,” he said. “None of that happened.”

Video shared with ABC4 showed when armored trucks pulled up to the home as officers from multiple agencies moved in to seize it Thursday evening.

Authorities say they were concerned over some of the Cromar’s ties who were believed to be in the home armed with guns.

Cromar tells ABC4 he is familiar with Ryan Bundy. Bundy is known for his involvement with the deadly Malheur Wildlife Refuge Standoff in Burns, Oregon in 2016.

“Ryan Bundy had come and helped us get back into our house after the ten months we were homeless,” said Cromar. “We decided look they can’t prove it won’t prove it. We’re just going back into our house.”

ABC4 did confirm with the City of Cedar Hills that Cromar was a council member from August 1994 until December 1999.

While on scene Friday, ABC4 was told the American Fork Police Department is now taking over the investigation. We reached out to the department. We’re still waiting to hear back.