Water safety with Weber Fire District and Utah Red Cross

WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber Fire District and Red Cross share tips on water safety, Monday.

On April 12, the Weber Fire District teams up with Extinguisher Eddy, Mullet Max, and Captain Stache to inform the public about how to be prepared when dealing with water hazards.

According to the team, as the weather warms up more and more families are venturing outside and as more families go outside, some may hang out near bodies of water.

With families visiting these bodies of water to cool off in the spring sun, the Weber Fire District is asking them to be safe.

To prevent any water incident, the district is asking families to wear safety vests when swimming, to know their surroundings, pay attention to their group and be cautious.

“One of the most important things you can do is to make sure to know where all your kids are any time they are near the water,” they inform.

According to the trio, if a person is to fall into the water, the first thing that is recommended to do is to call 911.

“Never go in after them,” they add.

Red Cross says that eight out of ten Americans plan to take part in summer water activities like going to the beach, pool, water park, boating or fishing, a third of them at places without a lifeguard. With numbers like that, it’s important to spread the word about staying safe while enjoying time in the water.

Here are 10 tips on how to stay safe from water courtesy of the Utah Red Cross:

#1 Know the Basics Learn to swim and only swim in designated areas ideally supervised by lifeguards.

#2 Partner up Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

#3 Gear up Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

#4 Supervision Provide close and constant attention to children and inexperienced swimmers you are supervising in or near the water. Avoid distractions while supervising.

#5 Skin Safety Limit the amount of direct sunlight received between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15. Reapply often.

#6 Soak up in the sun but also drink water Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water regularly, even if not thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.

#7 Safety kits For a backyard pool, have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets, and a first aid kit.

#8 Security Secure the backyard pool with appropriate barriers including four-sided fencing.

#9 Be prepared Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

#10 Kids need to be with an adult always Never leave a young child unattended near water, and do not trust a child’s life to another child. Teach children to always ask permission to go near water. If a child is missing, check the water first.

For more tips and advice on water safety head to redcross.org/utah.