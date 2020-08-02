Water crews working to rescue injured man on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Water crews are working to rescue a man who’s leg became caught in a boat propeller on Utah Lake, according to Provo Fire Rescue.

Crews from Provo Orem, and Saratoga Springs are working with Utah State Parks Deputies in the rescue efforts.