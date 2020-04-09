Water boil order issued for Magna Metro Township and parts of West Valley City and Salt Lake City due to raccoon

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Magna Water District is issuing a water boil order until further notice for the entire service area after they discovered a raccoon in one of the storage tanks.

The boil order is in place for all of Magna Metro Township and portions of West Valley City located between 7200 West and 5600 West and 2820 South and 2100 South. In addition, it applies to portions of Salt Lake City located between 7600 West and 7200 West and 2100 South and 1300 South.

The district asks that residents do not drink or use the water for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for five minutes, and let cool before using. Another option is using bottled water.

Boiling will kill bacteria in the water, making it safe to use.

Click here for more information.

Latest Posts: