Water Boil Order issued by Pleasant Grove, E. Coli discovered

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, (ABC4 News) Pleasant Grove has issued a boil order for water in parts of the City. Do not drink the water without boiling it first. E. Coli bacteria have been discovered.

Three test samples from Pleasant Grove located between 300 East and 400 East have tested positive for E. Coli bacteria. The City has issued a Boil Order Advisory to all customers within the Monson service area.

Map of area affected by Water Boil Advisory



The City has taken the following steps as a result of this positive test:

Notified the State of Utah Dept. of Drinking Water and have been coordinating with them on our response and further testing. Completed a Drinking Water Level 1 assessment of the system. Chlorinated and flushed the water system in the affected area. Provided bottled water for the homes directly affected by the test results. Performed additional testing to confirm that the problem is isolated to the one street. Issued a Boil Order Advisory for businesses and homes located within the Monson Service Area. Based upon the current data, the area directly affected are the nine homes located on 300 North between 300 East and 400 East. Will perform additional testing in the area to determine when the system will be cleared for consumption.

What should you do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

The Pleasant Grove press release says the cause of the bacteria has not been determined. The City has arranged to have continued testing over the weekend to monitor the water system.

The City is asking residents to refer to the official Boil Order, (posted above for download) advisory and map for more information.