WATCH: Utah County crews work to pull trapped firefighters from home burning in Hobble Creek Canyon

HOBBLE CREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Emergency officials worked together to save some of their own Friday morning in Hobble Creek Canyon.

Around 3 a.m. crews from the Springville police and fire department were among those that responded to a house fire in the Left Fork area.

While the fire crews were inside fighting the fire, the roof collapsed, hitting and trapping several Springville firefighters inside, the Springville Police Department posted on their Facebook page Friday.

“Knowing that some firefighters were trapped, two Springville police officers, two Sheriffs Deputies and an off-duty Saratoga Springs Officer broke windows, kicked in the door and went inside to get the firefighters out,” the post stated.

The video above shows the team–made up of Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire, Provo fire crews, Mapleton fire crews, and an off-durty Saratoga Springs Officer– struggling to save their trapped teammates.

“They were unable to get out then due to one of them being trapped under debris and the back door was blocked by snow buildup,” the post stated.

It wasn’t until the Provo Rapid Intervention Team arrived with some tools that the firefighters were able to get out.

One of them was flown, two were taken by ambulance, and the other drove themselves to the hospital.

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

For now, one of the firefighters and one police officer has been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

