WATCH the moment UHP vehicle is struck by truck

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. was responding to a crash when his vehicle was broadsided by a truck.

Saturday afternoon Sgt. Nelson was on the scene of a crash on northbound I-15 when a truck struck Nelson’s vehicle with him in it.

According to Sgt. Zaugg, Nelson was transported to a nearby hospital, examined for injuries, and was released. Zaugg says he is experiencing muscle soreness, but is at home resting.

In a tweet, Col. Michael Rapich reminds the public, “When you see emergency lights, slow down, move over, and remember there is someone out there trying to keep you safe.”

We are so very grateful Sgt Nelson is going to recover after his patrol vehicle was struck on I-15 this afternoon. Please, when you see emergency lights, Slow Down, Move Over, and remember there is someone out there trying to keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/GvOr3qOxWF — Michael Rapich (@ColonelRapich) September 28, 2019

