Watch: Snow Squall moves through Salt Lake City, windy Sunday to follow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was not a white Christmas in Utah, but a burst of snow arrived early Sunday morning for a part of the state. The state has battled a slew of weather impacts as a robust cold front approached and passed through Northern Utah early Sunday morning. This front triggered a “Snow Squall Warning” for a few counties. A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds. Sudden whiteout conditions and slick/slushy roads can easily lead to numerous crashes.

Gusty winds were noticeable overnight, especially on the western side of the state as well as Tooele and Salt Lake Counties, as a wind advisory went into effect at 2 AM. Winds were sustained between 25-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour possible. Some spots saw higher gusts than that with a 62 mph gust recorded at the Evanston, Wyoming airport at the time of the squall. We still expect blustery NW winds throughout the day with the wind advisory holding for some areas until 7pm.

In the wake of this weather system colder air begins to settle in for us and much cooler temperatures for our area. Most will be sitting in the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies hanging around. Heading into the evening and overnight hours, we remain calmer but begin to see even colder air moving in with our next weather maker and this storm looks quite cold. Another round of statewide snow is possible Monday evening. We have an active pattern set up as we close out the year, with the chance of snow possible several days this next week.

Get your latest forecast here:

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!