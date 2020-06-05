Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall apologizes to family of man killed by police Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall apologized to the family of a man killed by Salt Lake City police officers over Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, as part of the police department’s protocol, the body camera footage was released to the public.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.

“I am sorry…As a sister and a mother what I saw and heard in the video is genuinely disturbing and upsetting, ” Mayor Mendenhall said in regards to the video.

“Right now given all that our country is going through, in particular the rawness and fear that so many people of color are feeling, outrage is understandable,” she said.

“We have great work to do in the days and weeks ahead months ahead, and we must channel our collective anger into process of progress and change,” she said.

There is an independent investigation into the case.

State Representatives Sandra Hollins and Angela Romero, and State Senator Luz Escamilla called on the police department to expedite the process.

“The footage released today by the Salt Lake City Police Department is disturbing, and a thorough investigation is needed. We call upon the SLCPD to expedite its review process so that we can better understand the events that led to this death.”

The woman said they “urge calm while encouraging people to continue using their voices to advocate for the changes that we all want.”