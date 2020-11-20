President Trump to speak on lowering prescription drug prices

Top Stories

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech on lowering prescription drug prices Friday afternoon. NewsNation will livestream the event.

Earlier Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held the first press briefing since Election Day. You can watch the full briefing in the player below.

At the briefing McEnany addressed Trump meeting with Michigan GOP lawmakers Friday afternoon, amid his ongoing efforts to overturn election results. The cases are aimed at blocking or delaying the certification of election results in key battleground sates won by President-elect Joe Biden.

McEnany said Trump’s meeting with the state legislators was “not an advocacy meeting” and insisted “he routinely meets with lawmakers from across the country.”

McEnany said the government had the ability to distribute a coronavirus vaccine once one is approved. However, Biden has expressed doubts given that the Trump administration is not sharing information with his transition team. McEnany listed the administration’s timeline for getting an approved vaccine to the public, and held up a copy of the plan.

“This is publicly available, if the former vice president would like to read through it,” McEnany said.

McEnany has also acted as a Trump 2020 campaign adviser in recent weeks.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...