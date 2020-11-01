Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day

Top Stories

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to hold multiple events across states on Sunday with less than two days left in the presidential race.

Trump is expected to hold five rallies in five states Sunday. The president will be in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday alone. He is expected hold seven more rallies on Monday to close out the final full day of the campaign.

Biden is expected to campaign in Philadelphia on Sunday holding three events across the state. He is expected to stay in Pennsylvania through Election Day.

More than 92 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election continuing at a record pace, according to a tally on Sunday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This election is expected to have the highest participation rate in over a century.

NewsNation expects to livestream Trump’s event in Macomb County, Michigan at 10:00 a.m. (ET) and Biden’s event in Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. (ET).

NewsNation will have a recap of all the campaign events Sunday night at 8/7c. Use the WGN America channel finder to tune in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...