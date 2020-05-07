Watch Live: Mitt Romney at Senate Senate health committee hearing on the federal government’s response to COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The hearing is an opportunity for senators to hear from Dr. Francis Collins at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Dr. Gary Disbrow at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) about the efforts to create new technologies designed to produce tens of millions of COVID-19 tests.

Click to watch the hearing live.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

What others are reading now:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story