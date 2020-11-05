Watch: Hiker rescued after falling 100 feet in Neff’s Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A hiker was rescued from Neff’s Canyon after searchers say he fell 100 feet Tuesday afternoon.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue teams responded around 1:30 p.m. after three hikers had started out from Mount Olympus and were exiting out North’s Fork of Neff’s Canyon when one of them lost his footing in a steep scree field and fell around 100 feet.

In a post on the SLCSAR Facebook, they said the man’s friends called 911 and as the “hikers were well prepared with first aid gear, lights, and warm clothing, they were able to provide great care” for numerous injuries as they waited for crews to arrive.

Rescuers said due to the location of the man, Life Flight, and Department of Public Safety helicopters were called in. Two additional teams were sent up Neff’s Canyon in case the helicopters were not able to reach the man.

DPS was able to get to the patient, who was on the steep scree field, with their hoist, along with the two others with him.

The patient was transported to the hospital in a Unified Fire Ambulance. The condition of the man was not released.