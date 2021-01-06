Watch as law enforcement clear out area in front of the US Capitol Complex

Top Stories

by: Tom Negovan and Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: There is some profanity in the video above. Viewer discretion is advised.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Law enforcement began to clear out in front of the U.S. Capitol Complex shortly before 5:30 p.m. EST. NewsNation Correspondent Tom Negovan followed D.C. Metropolitan Police moving in the area.

“If folks were wondering where the calvary is, here they come now,” Negovan said.

Negovan reported as chemical irritants appeared to be deployed.

“No one could have imagined this, no one should have,” Negovan said.

Four layers of security around Capitol Hill were breached by protesters, Negovan reported.

This is a developing story. Follow NewsNation’s live updates on the violent protests in DC as the situation continues to develop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...