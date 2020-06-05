Black Utah Highway Patrol trooper shares his point of view during 5th night of protests downtown SLC

*Thank you for watching. The stream has ended.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Protesters gathered for the fifth night in a row downtown Salt Lake City.

They were shouting “8 minutes and 46 seconds,” the amount of time the officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck.

The event was peaceful. ABC4 captured protesters having a discussion with Utah Highway Patrol troopers, one of them a black man.

“You have a black platform. You have a male platform. You have an officer’s platform…you are very powerful and I need you to help empower,” a black female protester said the trooper.

This is just one of my conversations happening in our state since Floyd’s death. Watch ABC4’s Brittany Johnson moderates a discussion with Representative Sandra Hollins, Former Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Lashawn Williams, Ph.D., Doctor of Education at Utah Valley University.