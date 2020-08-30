Wastewater from 4 Utah State dorms detect COVID-19

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah State University, the university has detected elevated levels of COVID-19 in wastewater samples from four residence halls on campus. While there are no reported positive cases in the halls of Rich, Jones, Morgan, or Davis, the wastewater coming from the four buildings has manifested the virus.

Wastewater testing provides an early alert warning for the university to address potential cases and prevent the spread of the virus further.

In response to the four residence halls showing elevated levels of COVID-19, the university says that several measures will be taken. All students living in those halls will be tested for COVID-19. The 287 students who live in the four halls will quarantine until their COVID-19 test results are returned, which may take 3-4 days.

The university says that faculty will work with those students who must quarantine. The university will also assist students with things such as academic accommodations, food deliveries, and other resources.

Utah State University stresses the importance of how important it is at this time to wear a mask, social distance, staying home when you are sick, and keeping your hands and spaces clean.

Utah State is one of five universities nationwide to publicly announce a wastewater monitoring program.