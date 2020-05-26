Washington state man spends night on ledge of cliff on Mt. Timpanogos

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Washington state man spent the night on the ledge of a cliff on Mt. Timpanogos Monday.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office said crews dropped off equipment to the 18-year-old man so that he could stay the night.
The next morning he was safely rescued.
“This was not without risk, but the hoist crew carefully planned and flawlessly executed the rescue. The skill of these crews saves countless hours and many lives,” Cannon said.
