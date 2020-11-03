Washington County sees uptick in registered voters, 55K votes processed

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Voters in the St. George area are gearing up for the election as county officials and police are working to ensure a safe and seamless day for those casting in-person ballots.

Washington County Clerk-Auditor Kim Hafen says there are approximately 100,000 registered voters, an increase of about 10,000 since June. As of Friday, the county has already processed 55,000 votes and counting, and early voting drew about 3,500 locals. During the 2016 election, approximately 63,000 total ballots were cast.

While President Donald J. Trump, who received more than 68% of the 2016 vote in typically conservative Washington County, has cast doubts on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, Hafen says that luckily, it’s not the county’s “first rodeo.”

“We’ve been by mail for a number of years, and some of our outlying precincts like Enterprise and New Harmony have been permanent absentee for six, seven, eight years already,” Hafen said.

Physical safety is also a consideration. Officer Tiffany Atkin with the St. George Police Department tells ABC4 News she does know it’s a possibility that armed, far-right groups are planning to monitor polling sites on Election Day.

“We just want people to obey the law, let people have those rights to vote, and do it safely,” Atkin said. “We hope that it ends well for everybody.”

Although at this point, Atkin says the department is not anticipating any major protests or gatherings, she says police are monitoring the situation closely.

In-person voting will open at 7 a.m. on election day at the Dixie Convention Center, at 1835 Convention Center Drive in St. George. Polling closes at 8 p.m.

Acts of fraud or voter intimidation have historically been very rare in Utah, according to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, especially since most people vote by mail. Utah officials ask anyone who feels unsafe or is witnessing immediate threatening and illegal behavior to call 911 for the fastest response.



For non-emergency concerns regarding voting and election issues, the public is encouraged to:

Speak to elections officials at polling locations who can respond to concerns right away.

Call 911 to report emergencies or physically dangerous situations.

Non-emergency concerns not related to safety should be referred to as the Utah State Elections Office at 801-538-1041. Concerns can also be reported to the Attorney General’s Office at 801-381-6168.

