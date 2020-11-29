Washington Co. Sheriff release video of the rescue of 15-year-old missing hiker

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Washington County Sheriff’s office has released a video of the moment they helped rescue a missing 15-year-old hiker on Saturday.

In a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook, they said they tracked the missing boy to the edge of a cliff.

“We located the missing male approximately 1000-1500 feet below us,” stated the post. “This is a video of the amazing final resue of the missing boy. Thanks is not enough for the amazing skill of the DPS crew to be able to insert a rescuer and get the boy off the side of the cliffs. It saved our technical rescue untold hours that would have taken well into the night to complete this rescue. Due to their skill and professionalism, the boy was reunited with parents and all SAR volunteers returned to family before dark.”

Officials say Britton Kelsey, 15, went missing on the Red Mountain Trail off of SR-18 mile marker 16 around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Initial reports indicated Brittan had become separated from his party while hiking the overlook trail. The group was originally split into two hiking groups and Brittan had fallen behind the first group and was believed to have met up with the second group.

Family and other members then notified the Sheriff’s Office when their search efforts were unsuccessful.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, volunteers located shoe impressions which were consistent with Britton.

“They were able to track the impressions to a canyon where they were able to locate Britton. At that time Britton was able to communicate with rescuers,” said WCSO. “The Utah Department of Safety helicopter was able to retrieve Kelsey from the canyon with the assistance of the Search & Rescue high angle team. He was then transported back to the trailhead where he was treated by awaiting medical personnel.”

Deputies said Britton was treated for symptoms of hypothermia.