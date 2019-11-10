Washington Co. Deadly Explosion

New Harmony, UT- (ABC4 News)

An explosion Saturday night in the town of New Harmony killed a 25-year-old man, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington County first responders received reports of a “traumatic injury” at a home near 400 North and Harmony Drive and discovered the victim at about 8pm.

Emergency crews evacuated the neighborhood rocked by the explosion for a brief time while members of the bomb squad ensured the area was safe.

Washington County detectives and the bomb squad are still investigating the deadly blast. The identity of the victim killed in the explosion still has not been identified.

ABC4 News will update this story as information becomes available.

