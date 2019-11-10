Washington Co. Deadly Explosion

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

New Harmony, UT- (ABC4 News)

An explosion Saturday night in the town of New Harmony killed a 25-year-old man, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington County first responders received reports of a “traumatic injury” at a home near 400 North and Harmony Drive and discovered the victim at about 8pm.

https://www.google.com/maps/@37.4826395,-113.3131469,2725m/data=!3m1!1e3

Emergency crews evacuated the neighborhood rocked by the explosion for a brief time while members of the bomb squad ensured the area was safe.

Washington County detectives and the bomb squad are still investigating the deadly blast. The identity of the victim killed in the explosion still has not been identified.

ABC4 News will update this story as information becomes available.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Flight Diverted After Alleged Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flight Diverted After Alleged Sexual Assault"

Man uses battle ax to fend off home invader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man uses battle ax to fend off home invader"

Kindergartner surprised by returning Military dad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergartner surprised by returning Military dad"

Woman damages hand sewing dresses for young girls in need, has no plans of stopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman damages hand sewing dresses for young girls in need, has no plans of stopping"

Officials awaiting funding for device that could save officer's lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials awaiting funding for device that could save officer's lives"

New suicide prevention bill hits home for one Lehi mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "New suicide prevention bill hits home for one Lehi mother"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories