Washington City man receives sentence for forcible sex abuse involving a minor

WASHINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Washington City man has received a prison sentence for sexually abusing a minor whom he held a position of trust with.

Thomas Grant Larkin, 55, was sentenced Tuesday during a hearing held in 5th District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree felony object rape and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

According to St. George News, Larkin was originally charged with four counts each of first-degree felony object rape and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse when the case was filed June 2.

During court proceedings, prosecutor Eric Gentry said that Larkin’s actions were a calculated attack and malicious. An attack he says has left a vulnerable girl traumatized due to the position of trust Larkin had with the girl.

According to St. George News, Larkin’s defense attorney said that Larkin has the support of his family, evidenced by the more than 10 people that were ready to testify on the defendant’s behalf.

St. George News reports that at the time the offenses occurred, that Larkin was suffering extreme depression and other health problems.

Larkin’s wife also addressed the courts saying that her children want their father home and that regardless of what he has done, he will always have the support of his family. She also added that she hopes there is forgiveness in the justice system.

The judge in the case concluded that he found no reason to depart from ‘a sentence that society requires’. Larkin was then sentenced to serve five years to life in Utah State Prison for the object rape charge and 1-15 years on the forcible sex abuse charge, sentences that would run concurrently.