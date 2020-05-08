Washington City man arrested for killing man he said was trying to get inside his home

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Washington City man was arrested Thursday night after he shot and killed a man he said was trying to climb into the window of his residence.

Officers with the Washington City Police Department were called to a home on Huntington Hill Dr. on a report of a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police located Bradly Hunt in the front driveway with a deceased male who had been shot in the chest.

During an interview with police, Hunt said he had a physical altercation with the male earlier in the day and the man had retrieved a firearm from his own residence and then left the area. Hunt

said his father put a shotgun near the front door in case the guy returned to their residence, according to documents.

Around 10 p.m. Hunt said he was in the backyard with three other people and heard his dogs barking so he went inside and saw the man trying to get in a window. Hunt said he grabbed the shotgun, opened the front door, and then fired at the man.

Hunt said he did not know if the man was armed but observed an item in his hand when he looked

out the window.

Police said there were several witnesses in close proximity when the gunshot occurred. One witness observed Hunt go into the residence when the dogs first started barking and come out of the residence after a brief moment and stated the guy was out front. The witness said Hunt went towards the side gate and as he reached for the gate, they heard the gunshot.

Another witness also stated Hunt was standing near the gate when the gun was fired.

During a search of the home, police found marijuana and paraphernalia. Hunt is also a convicted felony and restricted from possessing any firearms.

Hunt was arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges of first degree felony murder, third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

*Information in this article was obtained through an arresting document. Information is subject to change during the course of the investigation*

