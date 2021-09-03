Washington Boulevard in Ogden closed, police investigate fatal crash

OGDEN, UT (ABC 4) – The Ogden Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. The crash occurred around 6:25pm near 1100 N Washington Boulevard.

Police a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling in the southbound lane and crossed over into the northbound traffic. He was struck head on by a Ford F-350.

The 70-year-old female driver of the F-350 suffered none-life-threatening injuries. The 40-year-old man who was the driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington Boulevard remains closed to traffic as officer investigate the accident scene.

