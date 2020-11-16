Wasatch Co. Search and Rescue respond to lost biker

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue responded to a medical callout Saturday near Soldier Hollow.

Officials with Wasatch County Search and Rescue were dispatched to a call from a male stating “He was not sure where he is?”

Wasatch SAR and Wasatch EMS were dispatched to the Soldier Hollow area to locate and evacuate the man. Officials said it turned out the man was riding his bike several miles up cascade springs road and had some sort of accident. He was checked out by EMS and released.