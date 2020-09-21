Warning advisory issued for Deer Creek Reservoir due to algae bloom

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Wasatch County Health Department have issued a warning for Deer Creek Reservoir due to harmful algal bloom at Rainbow Bay.

On September 16, a team from the Department of Water Quality observed a harmful algal bloom at Rainbow Bay and Island Park Marina. Cyanotoxin and toxigenic cell density samples were collected.

Rainbow Bay

Results delivered to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food lab on September 19 show the liver toxin, microcystin, concentrations six times greater than the Recreational Health Threshold for an advisory.

The health department said Deer Creek Reservoir remains open for recreation at this time however those visiting are advised not to swim or water ski in areas of scum.

Fishing remains open but anglers are being asked to clean the fish well and discard guts.

According to the Department of Water Quality, harmful algal blooms develop when naturally occurring cyanobacteria in the water multiply very quickly to form green or blue-green water, scum, or mats. These blooms can pose serious health risks to humans, pets, and livestock.

They offer these tips to staying safe:

Don’t swallow water when swimming. Wash hands with clean water before eating or preparing food. Clean fish well and discard the guts. Keep animals away. Recognize the signs of a bloom, and when in doubt, stay out.