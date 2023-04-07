SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Easter weekend is here, Utah, and a quiet weather pattern is taking hold. After a start to the week that made it feel more like winter as opposed to spring, we’ll end this work week and get through Easter weekend with daytime highs hitting average and then jumping above it.

The bottom line? High pressure will bring a steady warm-up and dry conditions through the Easter weekend.

Today, across the state, highs will mainly range in the 40s and 50s with some in southern Utah seeing 60s and even St. George has a chance of reaching the low 70s. High pressure will keep dominating the Utah weather story as we close out the workweek for our Good Friday. However, a weak system will try to undercut the high pressure between tomorrow and Saturday.

At the end of the day, this system will get close enough to bring increased cloud coverage the next couple of days, but the chance of any wet weather looks pretty low with maybe a few spotty showers being possible in northeast Nevada, the northwestern corner of Utah, Cache Valley and southeast Idaho.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The warming trend hangs through the Easter Weekend as winds stay southerly. Highs by Saturday will be close to seasonal averages with most in northern Utah seeing 40s and 50s while temperatures in southern Utah climb into the 60s and even 70s.

By Easter Sunday, we’ll see fewer clouds and highs that could actually climb above our seasonal norms. By Sunday, we could see low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front as St. George makes a run into the low 80s. We’ll continue to trend even warmer into early next week as dry skies persist before we could potentially see a change in our weather by the latter half of next week.

The upcoming warm-up has led to a lot of talk about flooding potential. Be sure to check out ABC4.com for information on if you’re in an area of possible floods, or if it is too late to get flood insurance.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!