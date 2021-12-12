Warmer weather expected across Utah Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! Another calm weather day is expected throughout our area for the day. Clouds are expected to hang around for parts of northern Utah, eastern Nevada, and southwest Wyoming but we have a clearer day in southern Utah. Temperatures will be slightly warmer thanks to the high pressure system that is over top the center of the United States. This will have us seeing highs in the low 40s and low 50s for us.

Winds do stick around for the northern half of our area so it may feel a bit colder than what you will see on the thermometer. If you are heading up to the slopes well be sure to bundle up as we do not break the mid 20s. If you are staying closer to home in the valleys and going to brunch well you can break out the chunky knit sweater to help stay warm.

In short, another calm but cloudy day to close out the weekend.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!