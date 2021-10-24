Wanted: Police searching for suspect after fatal SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man after a fatal shooting left one dead early Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Roy Anthony Duran. Police describe him with tattoos on his right hand and right forearm, along with a tattoo on his neck and below his right ear.

SLCPD says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Isaiah Valerio. The shooting occurred near the area of 500 West 600 South around 1:23 a.m. in Salt Lake City.

SLCPD first responded to the area after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim in critical condition. First aid was administered, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say eyewitnesses saw the suspect fleeing the crime scene before officers arrived.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the events surrounding the incident. They believe some sort of disturbance caused the fatal shooting. Officers also believe several key eyewitnesses with critical information fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case or who may have photos or video of the moments surrounding the shooting to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-195834.

If anyone knows the suspect’s whereabouts, they should immediately call 911.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.