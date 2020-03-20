Walmart to hire over 1,700 associates in Utah, giving $550 million in bonuses nationwide

1  of  2
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart said they will be hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May around the country.

In Utah, Walmart plans to hire more than 1,700 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Additionally, on Friday Walmart made other big announcements including:

  • As a reward for their hard work and dedication to serving customers during this unprecedented health crisis, Walmart will provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the U.S. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2.
  • In addition, the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates a month early. The early bonus payout will add up to $180 million nationwide.
  • As reminder, these steps are in addition to last week’s announcement of a new COVID-19 emergency leave policy that provides support to associates if they are impacted by the coronavirus.

The latest information on how Walmart is responding to COVID-19 can be found here.

