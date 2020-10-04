VP nominee Harris arrives in Utah ahead of debate and makes first visit to historic Church site

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Senator Kamala Harris is now in Salt Lake City.

“We went up to This is the Place Monument, and it was interesting because that’s one place she wanted to go to know the history of all of the immigrants that came to Utah,” said Former Democratic State Senator Scott Howell.

As Sen. Harris prepares for her first Vice-Presidential Debate on Wednesday at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, she spent the morning learning about Utah’s earliest pioneers.

“I will tell you, she’s the real deal,” said Howell.

Howell met with the Senator Saturday morning.

He shares with ABC4 what he expects to hear from Harris in the debate.

“Top of the list will be the issues about the economy, sure about Covid-19,” he explains. “Then I think we get right down to the heart of it on health care.”

The topics are timely as the nation grapples with a heavy economic impact due to Covid-19 as well as the potential uncertainty of President Donald Trump’s diagnosis with Covid.

“This debate is going to be one of the most important ones we have in the history of our country because it could very well be one of the last ones,” said Howell. “We don’t know.”

Without knowing what the outcome of Trump’s diagnosis will be, Howell says more than ever it’s important for people to hear from the Vice President.

“With people looking at how close a vice president is away from being the leader of the free world in case something happens, and we pray nothing happens, but if it did that vice president becomes even more important, and people want to know about him,” said Howell.

Howell anticipates more than 100 million people will watch Wednesday’s debate.