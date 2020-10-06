VP Debate cybersecurity key to a successful debate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Crowds are expected at the University of Utah to rally and protest throughout the Vice Presidential Debate. Many will be using the internet to plan meeting locations around the campus.

“We are defiantly seeing a lot of activity online,” says Captian Tanner Jensen with the Utah Statewide Information & Analysis Center.

Captain Jensen oversees the team at Utah’s SIAC.

Capt. Tanner Jensen

His team plans on using the information to prevent a potential riot or any public threat.

Over the next 48-hours, investigators with the SIAC will spend the majority of their time combing through data so no major problems arise.

“We are looking at national, local trends, tactics, and procedures, in making sure we are up to speed on anything that might be illegal or harmful to the public,” says Capt. Tanner. “As we look for suspicious activity we definitely don’t want to collect anything that is improper.”

The Captian says the political posts for lawful protests started ramping up Sunday.

“It is very important that we protect people’s privacy, it is something that we are constantly focused on ensuring we are not violating people’s constitutional rights,” he adds.

The team throughout the debate will communicate any online threats to all of the law enforcement agencies if they pose a danger to the public.

“We really do rely on Utahns to help us know when they see something that is out of the ordinary that might be something we should be concerned with,” says the Captian.

Investigators say they are seeing more misinformation and disinformation posted online.

Misinformation is when someone knowingly puts out alternative facts on a subject. Disinformation is when someone unknowingly puts out false information on social media. Law enforcement says to make sure you’re getting your information from a credible source.