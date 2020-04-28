Vote for Willard neighborhood chalk art contest

Live Now
SOUTH WILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Chalk art is a way a South Willard neighborhood is coping with COVID-19 restrictions and neighbors are now holding a contest.

More than 25 neighbors in the Box Elder County neighborhood drew chalk designs in their driveway and they’re asking the public to vote for the best ones.

Voting is done by age category and organizers tell ABC4 News each participating family paid $5 to enter, and the winners of each category will receive a gift card from local restaurants and businesses.

You can vote for a photo in each of the four categories on our Facebook page and cast your votes in the comments section.

