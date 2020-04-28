Vote for Willard neighborhood chalk art contest

SOUTH WILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Chalk art is a way a South Willard neighborhood is coping with COVID-19 restrictions and neighbors are now holding a contest.
More than 25 neighbors in the Box Elder County neighborhood drew chalk designs in their driveway and they’re asking the public to vote for the best ones.
Voting is done by age category and organizers tell ABC4 News each participating family paid $5 to enter, and the winners of each category will receive a gift card from local restaurants and businesses.
You can vote for a photo in each of the four categories on our Facebook page and cast your votes in the comments section.
What others are clicking on:
- Governor Herbert to move Utah into 1st phase of reopening Friday
- Individuals on SSI need to register dependents to receive child stimulus payment
- AP source: Hillary Clinton to endorse Biden later Tuesday
- The Hogle Zoo needs your help!
- Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open