SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Craig Bolerjack had a front row seat the night the NBA was shut down.

The play-by-play announcer was all set to call the Jazz-Thunder game March 11th, when the news broke that Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus, changing the face of sports for the foreseeable future.

Bolerjack joined Real Sports Live Sunday to talk about his experience, and if he sees the NBA returning at all this season.

