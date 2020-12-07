‘Voice for the deceased’: Investigators offer reward for information in cold case murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The investigation into a murder that happened in the heat of the summer has gone as cold as December. Now Unified Police detectives hope a little cold hard cash can put them on the trail of whoever killed Akosita Kaufusi.

A passing jogger made the horrific discovery back on August 29th, a woman’s body laying by the road near the Great Saltair in western Salt Lake County. Police discovered that she was 42-year-old Kaufusi who had been shot to death and dumped there sometime around August 14th.

In four months of investigating her murder, they have come up with “Unfortunately, nothing,” UPD Sergeant Melody Cutler said.

With little physical evidence and no leads, they’re now offering a $1500 Reward for any information of evidence that takes them to Ms. Kaufusi’s killer.

“A lot of people go out there and jog and ride bikes and hang out at the lake. It’s right there by the Great Saltair,” Sgt. Cutler told ABC4 News. “If you saw anything around that time frame that you thought maybe was odd, somebody pulled off to the side of the road that seemed a little off. Anything that you may think was nothing may really be something. It may be a break in the case. A lot of times people say ‘Well I don’t want to bother you with something like that’. Please bother us…It might be that puzzle piece we need to get that case solved.”

According to her obituary, Kaufusi left behind three children and two grandchildren as well as her parents and ten siblings, all desperate for answers about what happened to her.

“For our investigators, they take this as being that voice for the deceased,” Sgt. Cutler said. “It is incredibly frustrating to them when there are no leads and there’s no place for it to go and we’d rather these things not go cold because sometimes these will go unsolved for years and years and we’d hate to see it go unsolved forever.”

If you know anything about what happened to Ms. Kaufusi, investigators would like to hear from you. Call the Unified Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 385-468-9800 and you could pocket that reward money.