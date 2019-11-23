Vivint Arena evacuated after suspicious package found

People leave Vivint Smart Home Arena after the Utah Jazz’s home arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package following the team’s NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Most fans had already left the building when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave the arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC News) – Minutes after the end of an the Utah Jazz victory over Golden State, Vivint Smart Home Arena was been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Most fans had already left the building Friday night when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to head outside because of a suspicious package. Outside the arena, reporters were instructed by security to leave the premises.

Players immediately headed for the exits to get in their cars, or the Warriors’ team bus. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was still in his uniform as he left.

Salt Lake City police said an officer working the game found a shoebox under a table at the El Chubasco restaurant inside the arena. The bomb squad was called to render the device safe.

The arena and surrounding areas were cordoned off, but police expect to have the area clear by midnight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.