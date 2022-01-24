Visitor from Delaware suffers fatal snowmobile accident in Summit County

SAMAK, Utah (ABC4) – A 67-year-old woman who was riding snowmobiles with her husband was killed in an accident on Sunday in the Soapstone Basin in Summit County.

The deceased, Cecilia Ireland, was visiting the state from her home in Delaware and riding on a trail with her husband on separate vehicles when she veered off the path and down a steep hill where she hit a tree.

Although she was wearing a helmet, Ireland suffered severe head, neck, and back injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene when first-responders arrived after the call which came in the early afternoon.

The Utah Division of State Parks is still conducting an investigation of the incident and is reminding the public to continue wearing helmets on all off-highway vehicles, including snowmobiles.