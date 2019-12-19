Missing Vineyard boy found in downtown Salt Lake City

UPDATE: Orson was found safe moments after the story was posted, police say.

Sgt. Cannon said a concerned citizen saw him at a TRAS station, thought he looked out of place, and called UTA Police.

VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in the Vineyard area are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 9-year-old boy who has vanished.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, Orson Bergeron, has been diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is a condition in which young child does not form a secure, healthy emotional bond with his or her primary caretakers.

He is afraid of the dark and traumatized by loud noises, Spencer Cannon added.

Orson is 4’4″ and weighs 63 pounds.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. wearing a green jacket with fuzzy camo lining, black dress pants, black shoes and a blue and black Lego backpack.

Call 911 if you see him.

