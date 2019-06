SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Associated Students of the University of Utah has announced it will hold a vigil for Mackenzie Lueck on Monday evening.

Please join our campus and the community at a vigil for University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. The remembrance will be Monday, July 1st at 6pm on the Union Lawn. Posted by ASUU on Saturday, June 29, 2019

The Facebook post from the group says that the community is welcome to attend. The remembrance will be Monday, July 1st at 6pm on the Union Lawn.