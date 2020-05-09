Vigil planned for teens who went missing at Utah Lake as crews continue to search

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A vigil has been planed for Saturday night for the two teen girls who went missing at Utah Lake on Wednesday.

Community members are organizing a candlelight vigil for 17-year-old Sophia Hernandez and 18-year-old Priscilla Bienkowski who authorities said left to go tubing at the lake but after four days, have yet to return.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/569772583650932/about/

Police were notified Saturday night at 8 p.m. after one of the parents said a nearby fisherman picked up their phone that was left behind. A search for the teens started around 8 p.m. Wednesday night were they had gone tubing near the Knoll’s area of Utah Lake along SR-68..

Related: Family members try to stay optimistic on day 3 of search for missing teens at Utah Lake

Priscilla Bienkowski (Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Sophia Hernandez (Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Search crews have been on scene every day and into early morning hours since the girls went missing. Saturday morning searchers set out near Lincoln Beach in Spanish Fork.

Searchers started at Lincoln Beach Saturday morning

Multiple agencies including Utah State Parks, Wasatch County, Washington County, and Utah Highway Patrol have assisted with search efforts from the air, water, and shore. But no substantial leads have led to the teenagers’ whereabouts. Officials don’t believe the two were wearing lifejackets.

Related: Search and rescue crews continue search for two missing teens at Utah Lake

Saturday’s vigil is planned for 8 p.m. near the area where the teens were last seen at the Knoll’s area of Utah Lake along SR-68 near mile marker 20.