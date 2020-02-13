VIDEO: Uber driver’s dashcam shows driver take off after hitting pedestrian

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Police have released dashcam video showing the moment a man was hit by a driver who took off.

The incident happened on January 19th at the intersection of 900 South and West Temple in Salt Lake.

An Uber driver captured the entire incident with his dash camera.

“I stopped to help him and just kind of in shock,” Uber driver Spencer Johnson said.

Johnson says the driver was in a 2011-2012 white Chevy Impala when he hit the man in the crosswalk.

The video shows the pedestrian appears to be O.K. and it shows the driver speed off.

“We could see that he was bleeding,” Johnson said.

Police say by law, the driver should have stopped.

“Now we understand the pedestrian was crossing against the light but in this situation, we expect the driver to stop and render aid,” Sargeant Keith Horrocks said.

Police are unable to make out the license plate number but say it has the words “In God We Trust” on it.

“There should be minor front-end damage to that vehicle from the impact of the pedestrian,” Sargeant Horrocks said.

Police say the driver could face legal trouble.

“This is an offensive hit and run–it caused bodily harm to the person,” Sargeant Horrocks said.

Johnson says he is glad the pedestrian is safe and hopes this dramatic video serves as a reminder.

“It’s good to be kind to other people and try to help people out,” Johnson said.

Police say if you find yourself in this situation, the law requires the drivers to pull over and at least provide basic information.

If you recognize the car you are asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.

What others are reading: