BOX ELDER COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Video captured on a Utah Department of Transporation video shows a vehicle fire spreading to nearby grass.

It happened Monday evening in Box Elder County just off of I-15.

Troopers say a Ford pickup was a towing a vehicle when the truck lost its transmission.

The driver pulled off into the grass just as the truck caught fire, troopers said.

Luckily the driver made it out without injuries, and emergency crews were able to douse flames rather quickly.

