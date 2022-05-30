HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Videos show a shootout involving multiple gunmen at a gas station in Henderson over the weekend.

Videos taken Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the business on W. Andrews Avenue shows a man with a long gun in his pants getting out of a white sedan parked at a pump.

As the man approaches the door to the business, shots ring out.

The man pulls out his gun and opens fire towards W. Andrews Avenue as a dark-colored SUV speeds away and windows of the business shatter.

A second gunman gets out of the white sedan and opens fire as well. Both back away toward the side of the business.

Cars can be seen stopping on W. Andrews Avenue and turning around as shots ring out.

Bystanders can also be seen running for cover.

Henderson police said officers responded to the scene and collected evidence.

Multiple suspects have warrants out for their arrest in connection with the shooting, police said.

Henderson police confirmed one person suffered “injuries to his feet” during the shooting.